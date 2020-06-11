A longtime Cariboo organization was honored by the Recycling Council of BC.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society was given the RCBC 2020 Non-Profit award for demonstrating excellence and leadership in environmental protection and stewardship.

“Over the last couple of months I had worked on a nomination for the Conservation Society for our work on our Waste Wise and Water Wise programming”, Program Coordinator Amber Gregg said. “that was with the Recycle BC organization that provides recycling education in the province, and they support us quite a bit. We get funding from them and educational support so I put the nomination in with the help of the rest of the team of course at the Conservation Society and shared what we do as a not for profit”.

Gregg said she shared a summary of the programs that we cover with education within the schools and the communities. When you have a team like we have they speak for themselves, I didn’t need to hype anything up, you just relay what they’ve been up to and it just sort of obvious that they do such good work so it’s nice to get some recognition for them.

When they were notified that they won the RCBC 2020 Non-Profit Award Gregg said they were all delighted especially during what’s going on with the COVID-19 pandemic that it was really nice to get some happy news.

The Recycling Council of BC is Canada’s longest-serving council established in 1974 who’s goal is to facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge that enable efficient solutions to eliminate waste.