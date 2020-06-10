(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Health Officials have announced just 12 new test positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 2,680 cases in British Columbia.

Of those, 185 remain active and 2,328 people who tested positive have recovered.

12 individuals are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving BC’s death toll at 167.

“There has been one new outbreak at Holy Family Hospital, a long-term care facility in Vancouver. In total, five long-term care or assisted-living facilities continue to have active outbreaks,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry in a statement.

There have been no new community outbreaks, and public health teams are providing support for the six ongoing community outbreaks, she adds.

“Through our active surveillance and testing, we have recently identified two community clusters of COVID-19 associated with large family connections,” said Doctor Henry.

“When you bring households together, regardless of how many people that may include, everyone brings their own risk with them and the potential for spreading COVID-19 increases.”

Healthcare workers, those who have to travel, and residents living in the same household as essential workers are reminded to limit social interactions, says Dr. Henry.

“Anyone coming across our border from the United States is coming from a high-risk area and needs to take full precautions to avoid inadvertently spreading the virus to your family or community in Canada.”

“If you are returning from university elsewhere in Canada, it is important to monitor yourself closely for symptoms, as some other parts of Canada are also experiencing community clusters and spread,” Doctor Henry explained.