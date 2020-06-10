RCMP were called to the scene of a collision between a logging truck and a train north of Quesnel earlier today. (Wednesday)

Sergeant Richard Weseen spoke to us from the scene and said it happened just before noon on Naver Creek Road, off Highway 97…

“A fully loaded logging truck, was heading east and came to a marked train crossing. There was a collision between a freight train and the logging truck, which caused the logging truck to flip over on its side. The driver of the logging truck has been transported to the Quesnel hospital with minor injuries, and there is minor damage to the train.”

Weseen says the crossing was closed briefly.

While the crossing was clear, he said the logging truck was on its side in the middle of the road and there were logs that needed to be cleaned up as well.

Traffic was being diverted through the Dunkley Lumber sawmill.

No one on the train was hurt.

CN police have now taken control of the investigation and will determine if any charges are laid.