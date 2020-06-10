With protests happening around the world, the Tsilhqot’in Nation is urging Canada to take action to address systemic racism in policing, particularly between First Nations and the RCMP.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation is calling to reform and remodel training for the RCMP to better include First Nation awareness.

“We stand in solidarity with the protests against police brutality and racism against black people, Indigenous people and people of color in the United States and Canada”. Chief Joe Alphonse, Tribal Chairman, Tsilhqot’in National Government, said in a release. “Our people have been taking a stand against racism for a long time. This is not new, but recent events have provided the opportunity for our people to come forward with their experiences of injustice”.

Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation in Fort McMurray Alberta shared his story and his encounter with the police back in March 2020.

Since the release of his story, Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to begin an independent investigation of the incident.

“Training within the RCMP is needed so that we can better identify all the underlying issues, make recommendations and improvements, and, from there, begin healing.” Alphonse said.