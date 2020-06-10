This morning a Canada-wide initiative was launched calling on business leaders to step up and help ensure the safety of all Canadians as the country’s economy slowly relaunches.

Canada’s Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade announced the program is made possible thanks to the Post Promised Program (PPP). Mary Ng says the private sector initiative led by various organizations including the Business Council of Canada will call on businesses to commit to following five key public health actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Maintaining physical distance, washing hands, cleaning regularly, staying home if unwell and practising respiratory etiquette including wearing a mask when physical distancing is difficult are the core actions that will help keep health and safety a priority.



Ng says restaurants, tech start-ups and Main-street stores can now display the Post Promise logo in their stores. She says displaying the logo will aim to reassure customers that you as a business owner are doing your part to help protect Canadians’ health and safety.

You can visit postpromise.com for more details, and it’s also where you can find Public Health Agency of Canada guidelines as well as sector specific health and safety recommendations from the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.