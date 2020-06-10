Readers in the Cariboo have reason to celebrate.

The Cariboo Regional District libraries are now providing a curbside service to patrons. The CRD libraries closed due to COVID 19 back on March 17th. The buildings themselves will remain closed, but bookworms can go online to the library website and choose books and materials for pickup. The library will then phone to arrange a pickup time. 100 Mile, Williams Lake, and Quesnel branches began the service Tuesday, June 9th. Rural branches that can, will follow suit on June 22.

The libraries will also be offering a virtual reading club over the summer. Pickup of materials will be no contact, and returns will be through the branch book drops.

More information and the library catalogs can be found at www.cln.bc.ca