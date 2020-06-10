Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley gave an update on crime statistics from January first, 2020 to May 31st, 2020 at last night (Tuesday) committee of the whole meeting.

During the month of April Pelley said there were 926 calls for service, eighty-six percent in the city limits of Williams Lake, and fourteen percent to the rural areas within the jurisdiction.

That’s a decrease of 180 calls overall when compared to May 2019.

Pelley said when you look at the crime stats, there are increases in some areas and decreases in others

“Robbery offenses have decreased with 4 offenses in 2020 from January until May 31st and 7 offenses in the previous year. Assault with a weapon and causing bodily harm have decreased with 17 offenses this year in comparison with 27 in the previous year. Our auto theft has increased with 51 offenses this year when in comparison with 31 last year that’s a substantial increase”.

Pelley said break and enter to residences have decreased with 25 offenses this year compared to 31 in 2019.

Theft of mail increased from 2 offenses in 2019 to 22 so far this year, and theft from motor vehicles has increased with 154 offenses so far this year compared to 29 offenses in 2019.

Pelley said for the month of May, Police identified multiple offenders and prioritized our top offenders and we had 39 offenders throughout the month at varying times on curfew conditions and conducted 189 curfew checks resulting in 25 identified breach offenses for 11 different offenders.