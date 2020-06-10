(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 9 new test-positive cases of COVID-19, as well as one epidemiologically linked case.

The provincial total is now at 2,669, and 2,319 people have fully recovered – nearly an 87% recovery rate.

There are no new healthcare outbreaks, and there are 4 ongoing long-term care outbreaks.

No new community outbreaks have been reported.

183 active cases remain in the province, including 16 hospitalizations, 4 of which are in critical care.

Dr. Henry said herd immunity through infection poses a danger to both young people and those who are most at-risk.

“While in recent weeks the number of new cases in B.C. has been low, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over – in British Columbia and around the world,” said Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix in their joint statement.

Breakdown of cases by Health Authority: