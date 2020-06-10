Province says COVID-19 outbreak not over despite low numbers
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo from BC Government Flickr)
(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 9 new test-positive cases of COVID-19, as well as one epidemiologically linked case.
The provincial total is now at 2,669, and 2,319 people have fully recovered – nearly an 87% recovery rate.
There are no new healthcare outbreaks, and there are 4 ongoing long-term care outbreaks.
No new community outbreaks have been reported.
183 active cases remain in the province, including 16 hospitalizations, 4 of which are in critical care.
Dr. Henry said herd immunity through infection poses a danger to both young people and those who are most at-risk.
“While in recent weeks the number of new cases in B.C. has been low, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over – in British Columbia and around the world,” said Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix in their joint statement.
Breakdown of cases by Health Authority:
- 908 in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 1370 in Fraser Health
- 130 in Island
- 195 in Interior
- 66 in Northern Health