The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is set to partially open.

A soft reopening will take place June 29th with adjusted hours and regulations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as Events and Marketing Coordinator Guillermo Angel explains

“We do have limitations at first as to how many current users we can have in the different sections so in our fitness facility upstairs we’ll only be able to allow 25 users and in our aquatic centre we’re going to be having 50 users at any one time”.

Angel added, “The lane pool, the larger pool will be designated for lane only swimming and the leisure pool will be where families or individuals can kind of have a relaxing swim, and it will be softly coordinated in the smaller sections just so we can try and keep social distancing”.

A temporary wristband will be implemented to assist staff in enforcing user capacity limits at both the Fitness Facility and Aquatics Centre.

“We have been looking forward to welcoming our users back to the facility for some time,” said Ian James, Director of Community Services. “Our main goal is to provide recreation opportunities for our residents while ensuring the health and safety of our patrons and our staff”.

A decision won’t be made until this evening’s meeting at the North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee in Quesnel.

Staff is recommending that the Quesnel Rec Centre open some programs on June 22nd, but the pool, just as a recommendation, will remain closed until DR Bonnie Henry announces that Phase 3 of the recovery is underway.