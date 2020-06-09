A former Quesnel hockey player is one of fourteen players who was selected by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to receive a $500 bursary.

In a KIJHL release Myles Mattaila, co-captain of the Kelowna Chiefs, is one of the Bill Ohlhausen Division bursary recipients.

“I am personally very thankful to build my communication and leadership skills that will benefit me in the business community”, Mattila said in the release.

He’s completed his third year of a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Okanagan College with a diploma in marketing and is pursuing a master’s in business administration.

Mattila founded MindRight for Athletes Society.