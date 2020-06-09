Hundreds of people packed into a church in Houston Texas, to grieve the loss of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death started a movement across the world against anti-black racism after he was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for air.

The family was led inside the church by Reverend Al Sharpton while police officers stood guard at the front of the church wearing face masks with Floyd’s last words “I Can’t Breathe” across them.

His family delivered moving eulogies recalling “Big Floyd” as a comedic, strong, and loving man.

Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother.