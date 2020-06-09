RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance for more information as they continue to investigate the death of Sabrina Rosette.

On June 8, 2019, Williams Lake RCMP along with Alexis Creek RCMP responded to the Toosey Reserve to assist BC Emergency Health Services, for a report that a woman was severely injured.

Despite life-saving efforts she could not be revived and died at the scene.

To date, charges have not been laid in Sabrina’s death.

“This investigation has remained active since the onset,” said Sargeant Kevin McIntyre of the North District Major Crimes Unit. “Our priority is to find the truth of what happened to Sabrina, and one area that we continue to focus on is information from witnesses. I recognize that this is a difficult request in such a close and possibly divided community, but I ask that everyone join me in empathizing with Sabrina’s family and to call with any information that may help her children, family, and community heal”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 0r Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.