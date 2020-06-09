An aerial view of the August 4th, 2014 Mt. Polley Breach. -Photo: Cariboo Regional District

Three separate disciplinary hearings related to the Mount Polley tailings storage facility breach, the first, is scheduled to begin next week.

Engineer Stephen Rice will have his hearing June 15 to 19 and June 22 to 26 2020.

Engineer Laura Fidel will have her hearing July 6 to 10 and July 13 to 17.

And Engineer Todd Martin August 24 to 28 and August 31 to September 4th.

The licensing and regulatory body for Engineers and Geoscientists in BC first announced in September of 2018 the disciplinary hearings after a comprehensive and multi-year investigation led by a 3-person subcommittee of senior professionals from their Investigation Committee.

Back then the Investigation Committee alleged that three individuals involved in the design, construction, and monitoring of the Mount Polley tailings storage facility demonstrated negligence and, or professional misconduct in the course of their professional activities.