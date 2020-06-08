(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

29 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in a three day period, say BC Health Officials.

From Friday to Saturday the province saw 14 new cases and from Saturday and Sunday saw six.

Meanwhile, there were another nine people who tested positive from Sunday to Monday.

There was also one additional epi-linked case, bringing the provincial total to 2,659.

Every new case reported since the last update happened in Fraser Health, which means there are still no active cases in Northern Health or Interior Health.

There were also no deaths reported, something Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says is ‘heartening.’

There are currently 183 active cases in British Columbia, and of those, 16 people are in hospital and four are in intensive care.

Doctor Henry says visitors should contact local communities before they visit, especially a smaller community.

The outbreaks at Superior Poultry and Fraser Valley Poultry have also been declared over.

2,309 people have made a full recovery, which works out to roughly 87 percent.

On moving to Phase three, she adds there is no specific date because of how many things opened last week, including schools.

She adds the second incubation period since the re-opening ends next week.