(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced today that charges have been approved against three Prince George RCMP officers in connection with their involvement in the arrest of two suspects on February 18, 2016.

A security camera in Prince George captured the arrest of the two men who were taken down hard by RCMP officers and a police dog outside a Prince George residence.

Video shows a truck cornered by multiple patrol cars before a police dog rips the driver out of his seat.

The officer holding the dog looks to kneel on the driver, delivering blows to his body and head.

The passenger of the vehicle appears to be stomped and kicked by two officers.

The case was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which subsequently submitted a Report to Crown Counsel in June 2018.

“The charge assessment process, was significantly delayed due to the complexity of the issues, the volume of the initial disclosure, BCPS requests for further information, and subsequent receipt of additional disclosure,” said Dan McLaughlin with the Communications Counsel.

An Information charging Constable Joshua Grafton with assault, assault with a weapon, and obstruction of justice was sworn today (June 8).

A separate Information charging Constable Wayne Connell and Constable Kyle Sharpe with assault causing bodily harm was also sworn today (June 8).

The first appearance is set for August 12 in the Prince George Provincial Court.