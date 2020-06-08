44-year old Dawn Gunanoot and 34-year old Nathan Doucette have pleaded guilty to charges of Assault and Mischief.

They are due back in Supreme Court on Thursday (June 11) for the completion of sentencing.

Gunanoot and Doucette were scheduled to go to trial last month, but it was put off due to the COVID pandemic.

The charges are in connection with the death of a female back on October 1st of 2017.

RCMP say they were called to the 800 block of Front Street at around 4 am for a report of an assault on a male and a female.

Gunanoot pleaded guilty to an assault on the female, while Doucette has admitted to assaulting the male.

At the time, police also arrested the female victim for breaching a court imposed condition.

While in custody however, she was examined by Emergency Health Services, and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Police say she was then transferred to a larger hospital, where she was pronounced deceased the following morning.

The Independent Investigations Office, as per protocol, was also called in to investigate to see if the actions of police had anything to do with the woman’s death.

In the end, Quesnel RCMP were cleared of any wrongdoing.