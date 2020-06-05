Things will be getting a lot smoother in 100 Mile House this fall.

Mayor Mitch Campsall announced today that the section of Highway 97 through 100 Mile, which has been deteriorating for some time, will be repaved in the fall. The paving, which wasn’t supposed to happen for another 2 years, comes thanks to efforts from the combined efforts of the district, Ministry of Transportation and Highways, Local Manager Michelle Schilling, and road contractor Dawson Road Maintenance.

“I’m just happy that the ministry and ministers made that decision. After a lot of talking and hard work from all of us. They were able to find the funds, and we’re getting it.” Campsall says.

The project will soon go to tender, and work will begin on the highway this fall.