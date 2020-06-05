The Cariboo region’s unemployment rate is as high as it’s been in a decade.

Rachelle Peltier is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada…

“Using three month moving averages, Cariboo’s unemployment rate was 10.6 percent in May. That’s up 5.1 percentage points year over year, and this was the highest unemployment rate for the region since 2010.”

Peltier says the actual number of people who were employed in the region dropped substantially…

“Employment in Cariboo was at 71,100 in May, down by 11,400 or 13.8 percent year over year.”

Peltier says most of the jobs losses were in the goods producing sector, particularly in natural resources and construction.

BC’s unemployment rate in May was 13.4 percent, just below the national rate of 13.7.

Manitoba, not hit as hard by COVID-19, has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 11.2 percent.

Newfoundland and Labrador has the highest at 16.3 percent.