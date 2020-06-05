It’s never been done before in the Cariboo to help keep unused items out of the Landfill.

June 20th and 21st the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society is encouraging residents in Williams Lake and the CRD fringe area to take part in their curbside Free Your Things Weekend.

Reusable items no longer wanted can be put at the end of your driveway that weekend with a free sign clearly visible so others can take it and re-use it.

Oliver Berger, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society Chief Green Officer explains how residents can take part

“We want people to make sure that they register their address with us through Facebook or they could email us and send us their address so we can pin it to a map and we’re going to provide that map so open people can open up that map on their phone the weekend of the 20th and 21st so they can see where all the goodies are located”.

Berger said unused items can include just about everything from construction materials to furniture which helps reduce waste in the landfill.

“Having all that extra stuff around some people just end up losing patience and just bring it to the dump so these items are reusable and out of the three R’s we always encourage reuse as number one so if we could reuse stuff somebody else can find a better use for what you think is waste that’s a big score for keeping things out of the landfill”.

More information on the Curbside Free Your Things Weekend, including what should not be placed at the curb can be found on the Conservation Society’s Facebook page.

Berger reminds the public on that weekend to maintain a two-meter distance from other treasure hunters.