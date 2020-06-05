A tentative court date has been set to complete the sentencing hearing of a Quesnel man who was found guilty in a shooting.

52-year old Kelvin Alphonse is due back in Supreme Court on July 8th and 9th.

Madame Justice Winteringham found Alphonse guilty on all six counts against him back in July of 2018, including Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Disfigure, and Pointing a Firearm.

The charges are in connection with a shooting in January of 2016.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to the Red Bluff reserve after receiving a complaint of shots fired, and upon arrival they discovered an injured female.

The 38-year old woman was rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel before being transferred to Vancouver in serious condition.