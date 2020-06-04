More of Quesnel will open up next week as the city continues to come out of its COVID-19 shutdown.

The city has announced that playgrounds and some washrooms will open on Monday.

The public washrooms in Lebourdais Park will be available at Shiraoi House only, but not at the museum or the Visitor Centre.

The washroom at West Fraser Timber Park will open as well.

The baseball and sports fields, including the beach volleyball court, will open on Monday as well for casual use only.

Any organized sports will need to operate within the guidelines of their provincial organizations, and access will not be given until an approved “safe Return to Play” plan is provided to the city.

Finally, the spray park will open up again the following Monday, on June 15th.

The City of Quesnel says it will not be cleaning or disinfecting outdoor amenities however, including all playgrounds and the spray park, so the usage of any playground or equipment will be done at your own risk.