A meals program for seniors is now up and running in Quesnel, thanks to the work done by the new North Cariboo Senior Council.

City Councillor Mitch Vik, the Quesnel City Council liaison to the Seniors Council, provided an update at this week’s meeting…

“This is a really important program staggering the work to be done here. 500 meals will be prepared by June 24th and those 500 meals, those 500 dinners, will be delivered over approximately a 6 to 10 week period for seniors that need those meals.”

Vik says the program is a partnership between the Seniors Council, Better at Home and Trish’s Dishes.

He says it was made possible by a 6 thousand dollar grant from the United Way…

“The $6,000 grant obviously included the meal costs but it also had some for delivery so we could compensate volunteers with fuel cards for delivery.”

Vik says the Seniors Council has applied for more funding to try to continue it beyond the 6 to 10 week period.