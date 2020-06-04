100 Mile House district offices are reopening, but many of the facilities in the district will remain closed for the time being.

The Martin Exeter Hall, and the valley room complex, will remain closed. The municipal campground will remain closed as well, due to the lack of handwashing facilities.

The district says the provincial health guidelines will be followed in the district offices and council chambers as they reopen for the public. The visitor information center is scheduled to reopen next week as well.

Centennial Park remains closed due to high water levels on Bridge Creek.