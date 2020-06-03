22 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province in a joint statement issued by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

That pushes the total up to 2,623.

There were no new cases in Northern Health or Interior Health.

Just 214 cases remain active province-wide, so the recovery rate remains at 85%.

Only 32 people are currently hospitalized, 7 of which are in intensive care.

There was one additional death announced this afternoon.

166 people have now died since the pandemic began.

The pair approved of the ongoing political demonstrations across the province:

“Exercising our right to peaceful demonstration is extremely important, and equally important is keeping our communities, loved ones, and friends safe during this pandemic. Whether going to the grocery store, seeing friends on a patio or attending a peaceful demonstration, the same rules for safe physical distancing apply.”

“Consider alternative ways to peacefully demonstrate, as we have seen elsewhere. Gather in smaller numbers in multiple locations, maintain a safe physical distance from those around you and use a non-medical cloth mask for the brief periods when in closer contact to others,” they added, emphasizing gatherings should still be limited to 50 people.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows: