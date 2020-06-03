Yesterday afternoon at 2:21 Williams Lake RCMP received a report of an erratic driver in the Wildwood area.

Police said a man, reported to be driving a red 2001 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Highway 97, was passing vehicles at high speeds in a dangerous manner on double solid lines with the presence of oncoming traffic.

Police attempted to stop the car but were unsuccessful.

During their efforts to stop the suspect vehicle it collided with a police car.

Police did not pursue the suspect as he fled along highway 97 towards the Dog Creek area.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said the Crime Reduction Unit set up surveillance and found the suspect vehicle abandoned in a rural wooded area just outside the City of Williams Lake but were unable to locate the suspect despite using RCMP helicopter, police dog services, Alexis Creek RCMP and ATV’s searching the area.

Police want to remind the public that the suspect has not yet been located and if you are out and about be observant and aware of where you are and your surroundings, and if you see anything suspicious, immediately call 9-1-1.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Bryon said “this remains a high priority for the Williams Lake RCMP and the safety of our community is of the utmost importance”.

If you have any information you are asked to call Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.