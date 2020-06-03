As part of the federal government’s response to COVID-19 Transport Canada and the transportation industry have implemented a layered system of health measures.

Canada’s Minister of Transport says however, there are still points in the transportation system where workers must be in close proximity to co-workers and travelers.

Marc Garneau announced expanding the requirements for the use of face coverings by workers and others involved in the transportation system.

In the Cabinet Committee’s daily update, Garneau explained that the measures will be implemented through a combination of mandatory orders and guidance.

Aviation transport will be expanding the existing non-medical mask requirements beyond passengers to include some flight crew and airport workers as of noon EDT on June 4th.

As for marine transport, guidance was issued to recommend that all workers in the marine transportation sector have in their possession a face covering that must be worn using a risk-based approach specific to the unique circumstances of the workplace, when physical distancing cannot be maintained, or when local authorities require it.

Rail transport was issued guidance requiring rail operators to notify passengers that they will be asked to wear a face-covering when physical distancing cannot be maintained, or as requested by rail operators.

In addition, Transport Canada will be providing a face covering to all workers in the rail industry.

And finally, for road transport, the federal government established a set of practices for the use of personal protective equipment on the road in collaboration with provinces, territories, and industry.