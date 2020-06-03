The City of Williams Lake will be looking to hire their own archeologist.

Council discussed at last night’s meeting recruitment efforts to hire on a one-year basis an Archeologist Emergency Planning Coordinator.

Mayor Walt Cobb said what has happened in the last couple of years with the Archeology Branch in Victoria, it’s becoming almost imperative that every time you put a shovel in the ground you have to have an archeological assessment done

“Even when we went into Boitanio Park when Rotary put those lights along the trail we had to have an archeological assessment for every post where the light went so it’s becoming more and more of a necessity and we want to be able to make sure that if we have some development happening that we can have it done sooner than later”.

Cobb says he knows they are hard to find and they’re hard to come by and hopefully they can fill this position.

Councilor Scott Nelson said they’ve taken a number of bold, calculated decisions over the past several years to ensure that as a community that’s in a significant transition that you’re geared for the next opportunities.

“We recognize clearly that with the unique heritage and cultural side of things taking place within our community and our neighbors, there are multiple developments that are taking place as we speak right now, and significant, huge developments coming into our community. We simply want to be on the A-ball game to ensure that when we come across issues that we find solutions”.

Nelson said part of this archeology position is one that will help streamline and provide assistance to the community, and to developers, and to the opportunities that are in front of us now that are really going to help diversify our economy.