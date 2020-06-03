The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Quesnel River, the Horsefly River and for tributary rivers and streams near Williams Lake and Quesnel areas east, including the San Jose River and Bridge Creek.

That is upgraded from a High Streamflow Advisory.

A High Streamflow Advisory is also in effect for the Upper Fraser River.

Flows through the region have been rising in response to snowmelt and rainfall over the weekend.

Continued rises are expected through the early part of this week.

Levels of Warnings/Advisories:

High Streamflow Advisory: River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible. This is the lowest level.

Flood Watch: River levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur. This is the intermediate level.