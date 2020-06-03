The Mayor of Quesnel has indicated that a formal announcement on C&C Wood Products could be coming later today.

Bob Simpson addressed the issue at the end of last night’s City Council meeting…

“Just on a community note, I talked to Pricewaterhouse Coopers today. I am trying to get a formal clarification to the public about what’s happening with C&C Wood Products. They’ve indicated that they may try to get something out tomorrow, but C&C Wood Products is now in the hands of Pricewaterhouse Coopers.”

My Cariboo Now broke the story last week about the closure of the specialty mill.

It put 150 employees out of work.

The mill, on Quesnel-Hixon Road, had been in operation since 1975.