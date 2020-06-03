Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public to stay away from Highway 20 and Buckley Road, and Chimney Valley Road area.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron says Police are looking for a male with a scruffy beard, six feet tall, tanned, and could be armed and dangerous.

The public is asked to report any suspicious activity.

Both Police Dog Services and RCMP Helicopter are being called in.

Byron says police are asking people in those areas to stay in their homes for now and that the RCMP will be doing door knocks on Buckley Drive.