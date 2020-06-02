Williams Lake City Council meetings will resume as normal since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Councilors will meet tonight in the Chamber room at City Hall for the first time since April 21st.

Chief Administrative Officer Milo MacDonald said the meeting will be open to the public and there will be certain protocols in place.

“We’re going to have staff at the front of the lobby to guide people if they decide they want to come. We’ll gallery seating that’s kinda restricted in a way that gives people social distancing so not all of the seats will be available. And we’re going to be seating our council members six feet or two meters apart, our staff will be the same way. They’ll be seated throughout the room for social distancing”.

MacDonald added “Delegations that want to come will be one person at a time, they’re already aware of that. There will be hand sanitizer available at the entrance and for people who want to know what happened during the meeting but may not feel comfortable yet about coming to the meeting they will still be streamed live on Youtube and you can access that on our website”.

MacDonald said there still continues to be limited services available at City Hall and that increased steps to open more fully will gradually happen as risk levels drop.