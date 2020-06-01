The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been notified of an RCMP incident in Williams Lake.

Police say a man was injured on Sunday (May 31) night during an arrest.

Williams Lake RCMP say they were called to Ridgewood Place to assist in locating a man who they were told was in a mental health crisis and had stated that he was going to harm himself.

The caller reported that the man had left the residence on a trail/dirt bike.

An officer located the man near the residence but was unable to take him into custody prior to him fleeing the scene on the motorbike.

RCMP say a second officer then located the man on Highway 20 and engaged in a pursuit for several blocks.

It is reported that an interaction then occurred between a police vehicle and the motorbike, causing the man to lose control near Desous Road.

Police say they then arrested the man and took him to hospital where it was determined that he had suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIOBC) is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inaction are linked to the man’s injuries.