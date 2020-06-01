The Manager of the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce is questioning the timing of today’s minimum wage increase.

Kathy Somerville says it comes at a very difficult time for small businesses in particular…

“Businesses are under enough stress with the closure of COVID and trying to re-open under the WorkSafe BC protocols.”

Somerville says the BC Chamber lobbied the province to delay it for a year…

“Yes that’s all the Chamber was requesting was just to hold, set it back for the year. It’s not that they’re against it, it’s just to slow it down just so everybody can get going and start back up again.”

The minimum wage has increased to $14.60, and the rates for liquor servers.

That is an increase of 5.4 percent and is up from $13.85.

It will go to $15.20 in June 2021.

Liquor servers will see their minimum wage increase by 9.8% to $13.95 , an increase of $1.25 per hour.