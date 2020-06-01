It was a quiet weekend for the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre.

Chris Keam, Crd Manager of Communications, said no orders or alerts were issued and gives this latest update on the flooding situation.

“So right now we still have some properties under an evacuation order on Baker Creek Road up near Quesnel and some homes on Maple Drive as well that are under order. We have six homes on Maple Drive that are still on alert, no orders or alerts at this point”.

Keam said they are keeping an eye on the Quesnel and Horsefly rivers based upon information from the BC River Forecast which has both subject to high streamflow advisories.

All of the CRD except for a small section of the South Cariboo, which is on flood watch, remains on High Streamflow advisory.

Keam reminds people if they had their home or property impacted by flooding that they should certainly visit the Cariboo Regional District website for a page there that’s dedicated to Disaster Recovery, and if they are eligible for any of the programs and assistance’s they can look through the links and resources we have and see what they are.