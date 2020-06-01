(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

An 18-year-old man is recovering in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car accident last night (Sunday).

At approximately 5 o’clock Prince George RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian involved in a collision at the corner of 1st Avenue and Ospika Boulevard.

Officers and other emergency services arrived on the scene and found the man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old female driver of the mid-sized vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Evidence was gathered at the scene and the vehicle was seized, however, alcohol and other drugs are not believed to be a factor.

“All indications are that the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk when the southbound vehicle collided with him,” said Corporal Craig Douglass.

The investigation is continuing and charges may be considered upon conclusion.