City playgrounds in Williams Lake will open today (Monday) at noon.

Users are reminded to play by the rules and continue to follow physical distancing and hygiene protocols.

City staff will perform periodic cleaning at both city playgrounds, Kiwanis Park, and Carlson Park, but people are advised to wash their hands before and after using the equipment and to sanitize as necessary.

The decision to open the playgrounds was made in conjunction with the reopening of schools, as part of Phase 2 of BC’s Restart Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to get back to some sense of normalcy and allow kids to access our playgrounds,” Gary Muraca, Director of Municipal Services said. “However physical distancing does still apply and we are asking all users to follow the signage in our parks to prevent the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19.”