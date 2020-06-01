250…that’s the number of registrations the 100 Mile Lions Club is looking to get during their current Organ Transplant Registration Drive.

Lions President Val Clemont said it’s important for people to become donors and shares a personal experience why that is

“I have a dear friend, and he needs a double lung transplant and so they’re waiting to get called in, and then of course with the virus everything got put behind as well. We need to have more people on the list so that people like my friend aren’t going to have to continue to wait and wait”.

Clemont said if the 100 Mile Lions Club can reach their registration goal of 250 by the end of the month, they will donate a thousand dollars to the South Cariboo Health Foundation.

Many people Clemont has spoken to about becoming a donor think they already are because of how things used to be, but she tells them, that’s not the case anymore.

“Years ago we were able to sign up on our driver’s license well that’s no longer valid, so this is why now the push is on to get people to actually register. There are so many people who think I’m ok because I’m registered which is not true you have to physically do it now”.

Clemont said registering online takes two minutes to complete which is less time than it takes for you to brush your teeth.

Anyone wishing to become an organ transplant donor can sign up at Transplant.BC.CA.

A 90-percent majority of Canadians support organ and tissue donation but less than 20-percent have made plans to donate.

A single organ donor may save up to 8 people and a single tissue donor may enhance the lives of up to 50 people.

The 100 Mile Lions Club Organ Transplant Registration Drive continues until June 30th.