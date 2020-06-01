(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Two 23-year-old Prince George men are in custody following an incident involving firearms.

At approximately 6:30 PM on Friday (May 29th), the RCMP received a report of a possible home invasion taking place at a residence on the 1800 block of Tamarack Street.

When officers arrived, the suspects attempted to flee by the back door but were arrested shortly after.

The subsequent investigation led officers to believe the men entered the residence brandishing what appeared to be firearms and demanded the occupants to hand over a dog.

Police seized a rifle, a BB gun that resembled an assault-style rifle, and body armour.

The suspects and one of the male victims were known to each other.

According to the RCMP, this was a targeted attack.

A toddler was sleeping in the residence during the incident and no injuries were reported.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved the following charges against Shayn Robert Bulmer and Dylon Sadillo McLemore:

· Break & enter to commit an indictable offence

· Possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence

· Assault with a weapon (2 counts)

Both accused have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday).