Charges are pending against a 61-year-old suspect in an ongoing dispute between neighbours at Buffalo Creek, 15 kilometres northeast of 100 Mile House.

RCMP responded to the location in the 5000 block of Canim-Hendrix lake road May 22 after a call was received from one neighbour who had been threatened with shooting. Police say the complainant was actually the alleged aggressor in the situation and had been threatening and extorting money from the elderly neighbour.

The complainant was taken into custody. Police say the ministry of children and families attended the residence due to concerns regarding a child at the premises. RCMP also recovered two unsecured firearms from the residence.