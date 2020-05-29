(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

There have been 4 additional COVID-19 cases province-wide, for a total of 2,562.

Only 228 cases remain active, with 84% of test-positive cases having fully recovered.

34 people remain in hospital, 6 of which are in ICU.

No additional deaths have occurred, and the total holds steady at 164.

No new long-term care outbreaks have been announced.

15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care unit are still reporting active outbreaks.

In a joint statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix said:

“We commend the federal government’s decision to maintain the restrictions on cruise ships in Canadian waters until October.”

The pair advised BC workers to look to WorkSafeBC for information and guidance as businesses and workplaces continue to reopen.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows: