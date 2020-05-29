(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Starting on June 1st, the Northern Health Connections bus service will go back to standard eligibility, with one key exception.

Passengers eligible to use the bus service include:

Those travelling for non-urgent medical procedures, such as chiropractors and massage therapists – although an appointment verification will be required

Discharges (by health authority hospital staff) – appointment verification not required

Medically-necessary companions

Staff & Physicians (including health care students), who are travelling for work

However, the service will not be available for passengers travelling without a medical appointment including seniors.

Northern Health Connections will continue to run with limited seating and enhanced safety measures until further notice.

All travel must be booked 48 hours in advance, with no walk-on passengers being accepted.

Anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms will not be allowed to travel.

Finally, only 12 passengers will be allowed on a coach and minibus capacity will be capped at five people.