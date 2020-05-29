A new trial date has been set for a woman accused in what police in Williams Lake called a multi layered drug trafficking operation in the city.

35-year old Janine Alphonse is due back in Supreme Court on July 13th.

Alphonse is facing one count each of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Seeral other people were also charged in connection with this investigation.

RCMP say it was very comprehensive and involved several different departments for multiple months in 2018.

Police say it led to the seizure of a substantial amount of cocaine and cash.

Charges were laid in January of 2019.