100 Mile House RCMP are looking for information regarding a boat stolen from a dock on Sheridan Lake.

The 12-foot Princecraft aluminum boat is described as having captains chairs and a Minn-Kota electric motor. It was reported missing on the afternoon of May 21. The owner’s name is inscribed on the boat. Staff Sgt. Sven Nielsen says the owner searched the lake to be sure it didn’t drift off, and the investigation is ongoing.

Nielsen says over the past two weeks, they have received several calls from property owners and concerned citizens regarding suspicious behavior in and around their neighborhoods, especially in rural areas.

He says “This is greatly appreciated by your local RCMP Detachment and we hope those calls continue. “