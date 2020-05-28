The 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 97 North of Williams Lake.

Fire Chief Stan McCarthy said they got the call late yesterday afternoon.

“We had a vehicle fire Northbound to Williams Lake, a little van we thought the fire seemed to be in the backside of the vehicle and it was a total loss”.

McCarthy said they responded with two fire trucks and seven firefighters and were on scene for about an hour.

McCarthy added that they didn’t close the highway, they kept it open to single alternating traffic in both directions.

There were no injuries.