Crews continue to make progress in repairing the damage done by flooding earlier this Spring in the River Valley in Williams Lake.

Gary Muraca, Director of Municipal Services said contractors are still making repairs to the sanitary line that was damaged because of the logs and debris that went down the river when the flooding was happening.

Here he goes over what is planned for today:

“We’re getting the bridges installed from the second parking lot down towards the Fraser, we’ll have two here by the end of today if not early tomorrow, and making our way down to the third bridge so that will leave 11 more that we have to repair in the next 20 weeks or so”.

Muraca said they have a bunch of washed-out river banks and bridges all the way down to the Fraser that they’re going to have to put back or move them slightly because the river created its own path.

Muraca added that they’re going to have to rebuild approaches and roads because where there was a fifty-foot bridge the crossing is now about 100 feet in places so we have to rebuild those sections of roads.

Contractors and crews are working six days a week from 6:30 am to 7 pm and another crew and contractor that’s going to do some work around one of the damaged storm cells will be starting next week.