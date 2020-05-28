BREAKING: Specialty mill in Quesnel is shutting down
C&C Wood Products (MyCaribooNow-staff)
C&C Wood Products in Quesnel is closing.
MyCaribooNow has confirmation from a variety of sources that the specialty mill is shutting down, putting 150 employees out of work.
Not a lot of details are available at this point as the company has yet to make a public statement.
The mill, located on Quesnel-Hixon Road, has been in operation since 1975.
C&C
Wood Products took the scraps of timber the big sawmills didn’t want and turned it into specialty wall panelling, mouldings, and trim.