There was a risk of frost forecasted overnight for the Cariboo.

Did we break any records?

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada with the answer.

“We did see some cold temperatures last night in the Cariboo. The normal lows for this time of year are plus six and the region actually dipped below zero last night. It was close, a couple of degrees shy of records. It was six to seven degrees below normal for this time of year and there’s certainly something to say about that”.

Sekhon said with a ridge of high pressure forming in our region, daytime temperatures this week should range from 20 to the mid-’20s.

Sekhon added the Cariboo may see showers on Thursday, Friday looks nice, Saturday warm with some cloud cover that will be followed by a trough that will bring showers later in the weekend.