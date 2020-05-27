Charges are pending after Quesnel RCMP seized a variety of stolen property from a residence about 10 kilometers out on the Barkerville Highway.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says a search warrant took place on an acreage on Sundown Road late yesterday…

“The search of the residence and property resulted in the seizure of two stolen trucks, a holiday trailer, a commercial lamp post with generator, and nine firearms.”

Weseen says a Quesnel resident Sis now facing several charges…

“Two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, and with several firearm related offences.”

Weseen says property crime continues to be a focus for the Quesnel RCMP…

“The public can assist by calling in suspicious vehicles and properties, and we can work together to combat property offenders in the Region.”

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their area is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211 or Crime Stoppers.