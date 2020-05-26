It’s called the Quesnel Gold Pan demic rally and it is taking place on Sunday (May 31) afternoon at 1 o’clock.

Debra McKelvie is one of the organizers and a founding member of Quesnel in Action…

“We just want to really encourage people to come out, it’s kind of the 11th hour or our last kick at the can to get out and show that you’re not very happy about the decision to relocate the Gold Pan. We’re inviting the prospectors, the antique car club, we want the motorcycles out, anything that you can legally drive, and we are going to get together and have a parade in opposition of relocating that Gold Pan.”

McKelvie says it’s not too late for Council to change its mind…

“There is no shame in admitting that you’ve made a decision that people are completely and utterly against, the majority, and I think Council and Mayor would be highly respected if they did that.”

McKelvie says they are taking the COVID-19 situation into account…

“Absolutely and that’s why we’re doing it with a rally. We are encouraging people to wear their masks, and respect social distancing and follow the guidlines, because that is what’s most important to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

Council’s plan is to relocate the Gold Pan at the railway station, across from the museum.