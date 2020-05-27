The Quesnel School District has announced some appointments to a couple of positions.

First, Ms. Suzanne Bolin has been appointed to the position of Director of Instruction.

Bolin has served as the principal of Quesnel Junior School since 2012 and previous to that was the vice-principal at Quesnel Junior School and principal at both Kersley Elementary School and École Red Bluff Lhtako Elementary.

Bolin has worked for the district in a number of teaching capacities since 1992.

This appointment is the result of the pending retirement of Director Sue MacDonald in the Fall of 2020.

As a result of that move, a replacement was needed for Principal of Quesnel Junior School.

Ms. Patricia Simpson has been appointed to that position.

She has served as the vice-principal of Quesnel Junior School since 2017, and previous to that was the temporary vice-principal at École Baker Elementary and acting principal at Bouchie Lake Elementary.

Simpson has worked for the district in a number of teaching capacities since 1984.